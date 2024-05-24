Clicky

Subscribe
Sign In

Defend free speech and individual liberty online. 

Push back against Big Tech and media gatekeepers.

Analysis: The Future of Surveillance? Microsoft Introduces Always-Watching Feature For Every PC

If you’re tired of censorship and surveillance, join Reclaim The Net.

Sign Up To Keep Reading

This post is for Reclaim The Net supporters.

Gain access to the entire archive of features and supporters-only content.

Help protect free speech, freedom from surveillance, and digital civil liberties.

Join

Already a supporter? Login here

If you’re tired of censorship and surveillance, join Reclaim The Net.

Read more

SUPPORTERS:

Join the pushback against online censorship, cancel culture, and surveillance.

Maybe later >

Already a member? Login.

Share