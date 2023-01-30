Anti-war Russian teen faces jail for social media posts criticizing Ukraine war

19-year-old Olesya Krivtsova, from Russia’s Arkhangelsk region, could be imprisoned for years over social media posts that authorities claim discredited the military and justified terrorism.

She was also added to the list of extremists and terrorists, which includes the Taliban, ISIS, and al Qaeda.

Krivtsova posted an Instagram story criticizing Russia’s war in Ukraine.

It was this post that other students at Northern Federal University took a screenshot of, alongside her anti-war comments, and reported her to authorities.

Krivstova is currently under house arrest in her mother’s house. She has been banned from using social media platforms and other types of communication.

Her lawyer, Alexei Kichin said that she could be imprisoned for three years for discrediting the military and seven years for justifying “terrorism.”

It is not the first time that Krivstova has landed in trouble for expressing her views. In May 2022, she faced administrative charges for distributing anti-war posters, which the authorities said equaled discrediting the military.

