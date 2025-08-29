Red shield emblem with stylized swirling arrows on the left and bold text RECLAIM in white above THE NET in red to the right.
Subscribe
Sign In

Resist censorship and surveillance. Reclaim your digital freedom.

Get news, features, and alternative tech explorations to defend your digital rights.

  • 1:41 PM ET

Australia’s Senate Orders Release of eSafety Censorship Emails

Australia’s top online safety official was caught red-handed syncing with a censorship cartel across the Pacific.

Share
Close-up profile Inman Grant with long wavy hair and expressive eyes, pursing her lips as she speaks in front of a teal backdrop with blurred 'National Press Club Australia' text.

If you’re tired of censorship and surveillance, join Reclaim The Net.

The Australian Senate has formally ordered the production of all communications between “eSafety” Commissioner Julie Inman Grant and the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), adding to the scrutiny over the Commissioner’s role in transnational efforts to stifle online political speech.

While the contents of the emails had already come to light through a US House Judiciary Committee investigation, the Senate’s move signals a significant shift, one aimed squarely at holding a senior Australian bureaucrat accountable for her coordination with a foreign activist group pushing to censor views, including those of US President Donald Trump.

Senator Alex Antic, who introduced the motion, confirmed its passage on Wednesday afternoon, posting: “The Senate has voted in favour of my order for production of documents relating to communications between the Office of the eSafety Commissioner and the Global Alliance for Responsible Media.”

Dark-mode screenshot of a verified social media post from a senator announcing that the Senate voted in favour of an order for production of documents about communications between the Office of the eSafety Commissioner and the Global Alliance for Responsible Media, dated Aug 27, 2025, 2:27 AM with 58.2K views.

The emails, already published here by Reclaim The Net, have raised alarm about the extent of Inman Grant’s involvement with GARM while serving in her official taxpayer-funded role.

Correspondence from her eSafety government account in 2022 reveals not only her willingness to engage with GARM, but also her support for its strategies, some of which explicitly targeted political figures and platforms under the justification of “brand safety.”

On November 9, 2022, Inman Grant wrote to GARM Initiative Lead Rob Rakowitz amid the US midterm elections, calling his group’s efforts a “proactive approach” and stating, “I believe GARM has significant collective power in helping to hold the platforms to account.” Their dialogue quickly shifted toward strategies to marginalize Trump’s influence online.

Screenshot of an email header with sender and recipient redacted, dated Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 06:11, subject 'Re: Twitter [SEC=UNOFFICIAL]', and a message saying the writer saw a GARM post on LinkedIn, was pleased by the proactive approach, would like to see the recipient's six points, and praised GARM's collective power to hold platforms to account and the importance of brand and platform safety.

Rakowitz openly declared, “I need to see Trump and denials effectively sidelined,” expressing frustration with the spread of what he considered “contagion.”

In response, Inman Grant expressed no concern over the proposed censorship and instead lamented the state of American society, writing, “America is not the country of promise I grew up in or left 22 years ago.”

Screenshot of an email dated 9 Nov 2022 in which the sender laments U.S. societal polarization and violence, notes having worked in the 102nd Congress, references the Second Amendment, urges “Move to Australia!!!” with a smiling emoji, and signs off “Sent from my iPhone.”

Despite these concerns already being aired publicly, the Albanese government has resisted attempts to investigate her role further. Just weeks ago, a motion to launch a full Senate inquiry into her conduct was narrowly defeated. The new production order, however, renews momentum for transparency.

Inman Grant encouraged GARM to keep her office informed of developments at Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover in late 2022, describing the situation as a “total Twitter meltdown.”

In one email, she wrote: “We would be grateful if GARM can keep us updated on how Twitter responds and share any information, so we can take into account in our engagement and regulatory decisions.”

Screenshot of an email with header fields showing redacted sender and recipient addresses and subject line referencing Twitter, followed by a short message thanking the recipient, mentioning a "total Twitter meltdown," referencing a Spaces call and GARM, noting the sender is traveling to DC, and ending with "Sent from my iPhone".

The Senate’s production order compels the release of any remaining undisclosed communications between Inman Grant and GARM. What has already emerged points to a deeper entanglement between bureaucrats and private censorship networks operating across borders.

If you’re tired of censorship and surveillance, join Reclaim The Net.

Read Next

Resist censorship and surveillance. Reclaim your digital freedom.

Get news, features, and alternative tech explorations to defend your digital rights.

More you should know:

SUPPORTERS:

Share this post