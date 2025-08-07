Raymond James Stadium Trades Tickets for Face Scans in the Name of Speed

At Raymond James Stadium this season, facial recognition is moving one step closer to becoming a routine part of public life. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have introduced “Express Entry,” a system that scans attendees’ faces at the gate in place of traditional ticket checks.

It’s being marketed as a convenience, but its arrival adds to a growing pattern: biometric surveillance creeping further into everyday spaces under the guise of efficiency.

The program, developed with Ticketmaster, invites fans aged 18 and up to opt in by uploading a selfie to their Ticketmaster account. That image print is stored and later used to verify identity at dedicated entry lanes, where cameras compare the stored face with a live scan.

If the system approves the match, entry is granted without showing a ticket. People attending in groups can also be scanned together, so long as everyone’s tickets are housed in the same account.

Those who don’t want their biometric data involved can still use the regular lines with mobile ticket scanning. Team officials maintain that facial recognition is entirely optional, not mandatory.

But the introduction of this technology isn’t limited to Buccaneers games, or even football. All events at Raymond James Stadium will use the system, reflecting a larger trend in the entertainment and sports industries.

From MLB teams like the Milwaukee Brewers to concert giants like HYBE, biometric checkpoints are being quietly integrated into venues across the country, often without much public debate.

Companies behind these tools stress privacy features and encrypted processing. But every new deployment of facial recognition pushes it further into the realm of normalization, where opting out may become less viable over time. The issue is no longer just about convenience at the gate, it’s about whether public spaces are being reshaped around surveillance infrastructure. With each new stadium or concert hall embracing face scans, the line between security and permanent biometric tracking continues to blur.