FBI director Wray hints at more collaboration with private companies

During the World Economic Forum on Thursday, the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Christopher Wray, spoke about the importance of collaboration between the private sector and the government.

Wray didn’t acknowledge the ongoing scandal surrounding the “Twitter Files” revelations and the upcoming congressional investigations facing the bureau.

Wray emphasized the FBI’s efforts to work more closely with the technology industry and highlighted the “significant strides” that have been made in this area. He also discussed the potential dangers of new technology and the role of the government in addressing them.

Wray said, “I think the sophistication of the private sector is improving and, particularly important, the level of collaboration between the private sector and the government, especially the FBI has, I think, made significant strides. Pretty much every technology we could talk about today, we see both great opportunity but great, great dangers in the wrong hands.”

While Wray’s comments were about cybersecurity and not content moderation, it was partially for national security reasons, that the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story was carried out, with some believing it to be a Russian disinformation campaign.

Director Wray made statements amidst an abundance of media coverage about the FBI’s involvement in directing censorship practices at social media companies, specifically in regards to the dissemination of information regarding the alleged corruption of the Biden family, as reported by the New York Post, prior to the 2020 election.

Last month, journalist Michael Shellenberger reported on emails provided by Elon Musk, which suggested that the censorship of the New York Post’s report on the Biden family business on Twitter was a coordinated effort led by the FBI in collaboration with the social media platform.

The FBI will be investigated by the Republican-controlled house this year, over its censorship efforts in partnership with Big Tech platforms.

