Former Twitter officials are called to testify on their censorship

The House Oversight Committee chair Rep. James Comer (R-KY) informed Twitter executives that they are expected to testify about the censorship of the New York Post’s reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop in early February.

Twitter limited the distribution of the Post’s reporting on the content of the laptop, which linked then-presidential candidate Joe Biden to his son’s shady business deals in Ukraine and China.

Twitter claimed that the reports violated its “hacked materials” policy.

The Oversight Committee wants former Twitter executives Yoel Roth, Vijaya Gadde, and James Baker to testify. Roth was head of Trust and Safety, Gadde was head of legal, policy, and trust, and Baker served as the deputy general counsel. Gadde was fired when Elon Musk took over Twitter, Roth left in November, and Baker, who worked at the FBI before joining Twitter, was fired by Musk for interfering with the release of internal Twitter documents, famously known as Twitter Files, which revealed Twitter’s history of censorship, including the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

“On December 6, 2022, I wrote to you requesting your appearance at a Committee hearing during the 118th Congress. Your attendance is necessary because of your role in suppressing Americans’ access to information about the Biden family on Twitter shortly before the 2020 election,” Comer wrote in the letters to the three executives.

“This letter reiterates the Committee’s request and — for your convenience in planning travel — informs you of the hearing date, which will be the week of February 6.”

The letter is not binding. However, if they do not respond by the January 18 deadline, the committee could vote to compel their appearance.

