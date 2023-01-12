Protesters turn up to support Dr. Jordan Peterson’s free speech after re-education threat

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

There were peaceful protests in front of the offices of the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO) on Wednesday afternoon in support of clinical psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson.

Peterson was summoned by the CPO for a re-training on how to better communicate online or risk losing his license.

On Wednesday afternoon, however, the licensing body was given a show of support for freedom of speech. Peterson himself encouraged people to attend the protests, tweeting, “If you are not too busy this afternoon in Toronto.”

“We are here today in support of Jordan Peterson, but also in support of all of these courageous Canadians who were silenced, sanctioned, or lost their jobs because of their words, because of their convictions – psychologists, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and lawyers,” said Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, as reported by the Province.

“All of these people fight for us, and we are here to defend openly, with passion and determination, our freedom to express our own opinions against these tyrants who censor us and impose on us their leftist orthodoxy.”

Peterson also got the support of European Member of Parliament Christine Anderson, who said: “Mr. Peterson, this message is for you: You are an inspiration for so many people around the world, and it is with great pleasure, and an honor for me, to be able to say today ‘Heck, yes I stand in support of Jordan B. Peterson.’”

