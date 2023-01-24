Gaming forum Resetera bans conversations about upcoming Hogwarts Legacy game over associations with J.K. Rowling

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Resetera, one of the largest gaming forums, has banned all discussions of the upcoming game Hogwarts Legacy, a role-playing game (RPG) set in the Wizarding World introduced by JK Rowling in the Harry Potter books. The game is weeks away from release.

The gaming forum started by banning posts promoting the game, effectively banning users from discussing trailers and other promotional content of the game. However, this week, Resetera’s general manager announced that “the mod team has decided to expand our prior ban on promotion for the Hogwarts game to include the game itself,” adding “no discussion of this game” will be allowed on the forum.

The decision to ban discussion of the game is not based on the content of the game, it is based on Rowling’s view on gender ideology and her approach to supporting women’s rights. The general manager’s post said that the mod team “began outlining the issues put forth by Rowling and the game in question … each time we kept coming back to the simple fact that Rowling … is actively pushing, in her position as a wealthy and famous individual, for legislation that will hurt trans people.”

On the gaming platform Steam, activists tried to change user tags to “psychological horror” and “transphobia” after the game’s cast was revealed.

