The EU’s Strict Online Speech Laws Are Set To Impact US Citizens in 2024

This post is for Reclaim The Net supporters.
Gain access to the entire archive of features and supporters-only content.
Help protect free speech, freedom from surveillance, and digital civil liberties.
Already a supporter? Login here
Tired of censorship and surveillance?
Defend free speech and individual liberty online. Push back against Big Tech and media gatekeepers. Subscribe to Reclaim The Net.
This post is for Reclaim The Net supporters.
Gain access to the entire archive of features and supporters-only content.
Help protect free speech, freedom from surveillance, and digital civil liberties.
Already a supporter? Login here
Tired of censorship and surveillance?
Defend free speech and individual liberty online. Push back against Big Tech and media gatekeepers. Subscribe to Reclaim The Net.
Read more
The First Amendment offers little protection from the long arm of the EU’s speech censorship agenda.
The WHO is increasingly encroaching on online speech.
A new update for more accurate and useful search results.
SUPPORTERS: