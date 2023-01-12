Trump criticizes FBI after Twitter censorship revelations

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Former President Donald Trump released a statement criticizing the FBI and other government agencies for collusion with tech giants in censorship and for violating the First Amendment’s free speech rights. In the statement, Trump cited the recently released internal Twitter documents dubbed “Twitter Files.”

Last month, independent journalist Michael Shellenberger released Part 7 of the Twitter Files. The 30-tweet thread revealed how the FBI “discredited factual information” obtained by the New York Post from a laptop Hunter Biden left at a repair shop in Delaware.

In his statement, Trump said: “The now-famous Twitter Files have proven beyond all doubt that the corrupt officials at the FBI have been coordinating a massive censorship, surveillance, and propaganda campaign against the American people, and quite frankly, me. In a most recent and notorious example, the FBI worked to stop the truth about the Biden family’s criminality.

“The fix was in,” he said, “the election was rigged, but the story of the laptop from hell is only the beginning of the story about the weaponization of government against free speech. We must have free speech in our country, we must have a fair and open press.”

The former president encouraged the new Congress to investigate federal agencies’ involvement in the censorship of legal speech.

“The new congress should immediately hold hearings to investigate the role of the FBI and other federal agencies in censoring lawful speech. Congressional leaders should issue subpoenas in furtherance of this goal.

“The revelations also highlight why my proposal to end the revolving door between the deep state, and there is a deep state indeed. I wasn’t a believer, but everyone is a believer right now, and the tech tyrants, is so important. There must be a seven-year cooling-off period before any employee of these powerful agencies is allowed to take a job at a major platform.”

Trump added: “When I’m president we’ll take back our freedoms, and take back our country.”

