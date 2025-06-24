Media Matters Sues FTC, Claims Probe Over X Advertiser Boycott Is Politically Motivated

Media Matters has filed suit against the Federal Trade Commission, alleging the agency’s recent investigation into its activities is politically motivated and intended to suppress its reporting on X.

The group is asking a federal court in Washington, DC, to halt what it describes as an unlawful inquiry driven by pressure from Musk, Republican attorneys general, and allies of former President Donald Trump.

We obtained a copy of the complaint for you here.

What’s key is the FTC’s effort to determine whether Media Matters coordinated with other advocacy organizations in a campaign that led advertisers to withdraw from X.

