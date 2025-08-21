NextDNS Launches DNS-Based Age Verification Bypass to Protect User Privacy Amid Online ID Laws

NextDNS has launched a new privacy-centric feature designed to help users avoid age verification requirements on certain websites, without the need to upload identification.

As more countries like the UK, US, and others across Europe roll out regulations demanding stricter digital ID checks, this update offers a possible route for those wary of giving up personal information online.

Popular platforms such as Reddit, X, and YouTube have begun asking users to confirm they are over 18 by providing some form of ID.

These steps are largely being introduced in response to legislation like the UK’s Online Safety Bill, aimed at shielding minors from adult content.

But for many, the push to upload government IDs, selfies, or phone numbers to access digital spaces raises serious privacy red flags.

VPNs have long been used to mask location and avoid such restrictions. NextDNS now offers a similar capability through DNS-level geo spoofing.

Instead of rerouting all internet activity, this feature specifically intercepts DNS requests and forwards them through a proxy server in a country where ID-based age checks are not required. This makes it appear as though the user is connecting from a more permissive region.

Anyone using the free or paid version of NextDNS can turn the feature on. To do so, users need to log into their account at my.nextdns.io, navigate to the Settings tab, scroll down, and toggle the “Bypass Age Verification” option. The company notes that by enabling it, users confirm they are of legal age to access restricted content.

The results so far are mixed. The feature remains in beta and does not work reliably across all platforms. Services like Reddit and X are still blocking some users, even with the setting active.

Attempts to view age-restricted YouTube videos have also failed, likely because YouTube requires account sign-ins and has started experimenting with AI-driven age estimation in the US.

There is also uncertainty around how the feature will interact with services tied to region-locked user data or localized billing systems.

As more online services introduce stricter access rules, tools like this could become increasingly relevant to those looking for alternatives to handing over personal documents. The effectiveness of the bypass remains to be seen, but it reflects a growing demand for privacy-preserving solutions in a digital landscape that is shifting toward mandatory identification.