Perplexity Offers $34.5B to Acquire Google Chrome

Perplexity, a San Francisco-based AI startup, has surprised the tech world with a $34.5 billion unsolicited offer to acquire Google’s Chrome browser.

The move comes as the US Department of Justice presses ahead with antitrust remedies that could force Google to part ways with one of its most valuable assets.

The DOJ’s proposed remedies stem from a landmark ruling last year, when a federal judge found that Google maintained an unlawful monopoly over internet search.

Regulators have suggested that selling Chrome, along with licensing search data to rivals, could help curb Google’s dominance. Chrome is no minor product in this equation; it is the most widely used browser globally and a critical channel for funneling users into Google’s lucrative advertising ecosystem.

While Chrome is free to use (though users pay with their data), it is far from free to operate. The browser’s development, maintenance, and security updates are underwritten by Google’s ad business, which is itself built on gathering detailed user data.

That raises a central question: if Chrome were sold to a smaller player such as Perplexity, could it continue to be funded at the same scale, especially while keeping the open-source Chromium project active? And just as important, what would a new owner’s business model look like? Would Chrome remain free to download and use, or would it shift toward subscriptions, partnerships, or other monetization strategies?

Perplexity confirmed its bid was sent to Google’s parent, Alphabet, on Tuesday. The company’s proposal follows reports that OpenAI had also shown interest in Chrome, highlighting how AI firms are eyeing browsers as gateways to integrate their own technology directly into users’ web experiences.

Perplexity has pledged not to make any “stealth modifications” to Chrome, describing this as part of its “commitment to continuity and choice for users” and stability for advertisers.

It says it would invest $3 billion over the next two years into both Chrome and Chromium, while offering jobs to a substantial portion of Chrome’s existing team. The proposal notably avoids offering Google any equity in Perplexity in an effort to avoid antitrust complications.

The future of Chrome, whether in Google’s hands or a new owner’s, could have far-reaching implications for online privacy, advertising, and the role of browsers in shaping how people access the internet.