Google in the Hot Seat as Justice Department Targets Chrome Breakup

Justice Department antitrust officials are gearing up to ask a judge to compel Google to divest its Chrome browser, signaling a significant intervention against one of the tech sector’s giants. This move follows a ruling in August by the judge that Google had unlawfully monopolized the search market.

According to insiders, and as reported by Bloomberg, the department is also seeking further remedies concerning Google’s artificial intelligence and Android smartphone operating system. Additionally, together with several states, they are recommending that Judge Amit Mehta, who presided over the case, implement data licensing requirements. These proposals are said to be presented to Judge Mehta on Wednesday.

The legal efforts, which began during the first Trump administration and have continued under President Joe Biden, represent the most forceful action to curb a tech giant since the failed attempt to dismantle Microsoft Corp. two decades ago.

The officials argue that the widespread use of Chrome, the world’s leading web browser, is pivotal for Google’s advertising business. This is because it allows the company to gather data from users who are logged in, thereby enhancing the targeting of advertisements which are the main source of its revenue. Moreover, Google has utilized Chrome to steer users towards Gemini, its flagship AI product, enhancing its capabilities from merely providing answers to becoming a comprehensive web assistant.

The Justice Department declined to offer any comments on the matter.

The idea to divest Chrome is predicated on its function as a principal conduit for Google’s search engine, controlling about 61% of the market in the US. According to Bloomberg, the antitrust officials considered but ultimately rejected a more drastic measure that would have required Google to also sell off its Android system.

Over the past quarter, government attorneys have been in discussions with numerous companies as they developed their recommendations. While some state proposals are still under deliberation and details may change, a forced divestiture could depend on finding a suitable buyer.

In other aspects of the case, the enforcers plan to recommend that Google license out the data and results from its dominant search engine and allow more flexibility for websites to shield their content from being exploited by Google’s AI tools.