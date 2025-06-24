The New Face of Surveillance Doesn’t Need Your Face

A new kind of surveillance state is stretching its limbs and quietly inhaling the biological data of everyone within reach. Not with your permission, of course. And certainly not with anything as quaint as transparency.

The modern biometric gold rush doesn’t need your face anymore. Your heartbeat will do. Your breathing, if you're willing to be that cooperative. And if not, well, ambient electromagnetic radiation will pick up the slack.

This latest charade of innovation is brought to you by a Canadian company named P2P Group and the ever-vigilant US Department of Homeland Security.

Both are rolling out systems that can detect human life signs, heart rate, breathing, and possibly stress levels, without requiring so much as a glance in your direction.

…