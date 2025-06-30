When it comes to sharing files online, privacy and security are often afterthoughts. Many popular services prioritize convenience, but they may leave users exposed to tracking, data retention, or third-party access.

Fortunately, there’s a growing ecosystem of tools designed to offer a different approach, tools that let you transfer files simply and securely, without unnecessary trade-offs.

Whether you want stronger encryption, more control over your data, or the ability to operate outside mainstream infrastructure, there are options tailored to meet those needs.

While self-hosting can offer greater security and autonomy, it’s not a practical solution for most people due to the technical knowledge and time it requires.

