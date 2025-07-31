HIPAA Meets Big Tech in the Wild West of Health Privacy

It was a banner day in the East Room of the White House, where the nation’s health care problems were supposedly solved by corralling Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Oracle, and a few other names pulled straight from the stock tickers.

The event was billed as a bold step toward fixing America’s medical records mess. What it looked like was a corporate mixer disguised as public policy, the kind where your cholesterol is just another data point in a quarterly earnings report.

President Trump took the podium to announce his administration’s latest crowd-pleaser: a “revolutionary” health records system built on “industry-wide standards” and designed to let Americans take their medical data on the road.

He promised: “We will save time, we will save money, and most importantly, we will save lives.”

…