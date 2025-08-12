How Conversations You Never Shared With AI Can Still Land in the Laps of Offshore Contractors

By the time you finish telling Meta’s AI how your boss ruined your life, a stranger halfway across the world might already be reading it over lukewarm coffee. The stranger’s job isn’t to help you heal; it’s to give your robot therapist a performance review.

According to contract workers speaking with Business Insider, Meta’s chatbot conversations aren’t the locked diary people imagine. They’re training material. And the “class” is staffed by low-paid raters in outfits like Outlier (owned by Scale AI) and Alignerr, who are tasked with grading how Meta’s AI handles your late-night oversharing.

These reviewers say they routinely scroll through chats littered with names, phone numbers, addresses, hobbies, selfies, and, if you’re feeling especially generous, explicit pictures.

One contractor said over half the thousands of chats they processed each week came with identifying details. Another said they flagged personal data in up to 70% of cases.

…