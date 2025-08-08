Silicon With a Side of Surveillance

The United States is apparently moving toward a future where semiconductors might be able to report their whereabouts like snitches with a silicon conscience. Michael Kratsios, a senior official and one of the minds behind the federal government’s recently unveiled AI action plan, confirmed Washington is thinking about giving chips “better location-tracking” so they can be followed wherever they go.

The idea is part of a broader strategy to prevent high-powered American chips, made by companies like Nvidia, from finding their way into Chinese hands through smuggling or gray-market sales. In other words, the chips may not just compute, they may tattle.

Kratsios told Bloomberg from South Korea that “there is discussion about potentially the types of software or physical changes you could make to the chips themselves to do better location-tracking.” That, he noted, was “explicitly included” in the new AI plan.

While at an APEC Digital and AI Ministerial Meeting, Kratsios also pitched the usual Washington sales package to the region: embrace US technology, sign up for the infrastructure, and in return, get access to America’s “trailblazing breakthroughs.” In his words: “The next trailblazing breakthroughs will be made with and on American technology, and to fully harness them, you will want America’s AI infrastructure already in place.”

…