The “Free” Internet That Was Bait For Mass Surveillance

It was billed as one of those warm, city-benevolent gestures: Big Apple Connect, a shiny, feel-good initiative from the Adams administration to finally drag public housing into the 21st century by providing free internet.

“Digital equity,” they called it. Nothing says equity like putting modems next to the radiators in buildings that haven’t had working elevators since the days of Ed Koch.

But if you thought the city’s sudden philanthropic streak meant someone cared whether New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) residents could stream Netflix, think again.

Beyond the modems and routers, installed in those not-so-private “shared spaces,” was the real payload: a direct line into NYCHA’s security cameras, handed over neatly to the NYPD.

…