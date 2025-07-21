A Google Docs Alternative That Can’t See a Word You Write

For years, Google Docs has been the default workspace for students, teams, nonprofits, and just about anyone with a browser. It’s free, it works, and it’s everywhere. But slowly, and not that quietly, people are starting to ask: what’s the cost of using something that’s “free” but built by one of the most data-hungry corporations on the planet?

The answer, buried in Google’s own privacy policy, is pretty straightforward. The company collects what you create, upload, or receive using its services. Not just analytics, but actual content. That includes your docs, spreadsheets, PDFs, YouTube comments, images, and whatever else you decide to drop into its many hands.

“We collect the content you create, upload, or receive from others when using our services.”

So if you’ve ever typed something into a Google Doc assuming it’s private, well, not exactly.

…