Clicky

Reclaim The Net Logo
Subscribe
Sign In

The Case That Could Silence the Open Internet

The courtroom showdown over Lewellen’s DeFi code may decide whether writing software is protected speech or prosecutable infrastructure.

Share
Close-up of a judge's gavel resting on a laptop keyboard with a blurred screen showing lines of code in the background, symbolizing digital law or cyber justice.

It was only a matter of time before the war over digital sovereignty shifted from boardrooms in Silicon Valley to federal courtrooms across the United States. That moment has now arrived. At stake is a question with enormous implications: Can writing code be a crime?

The Department of Justice thinks it can be, under certain circumstances. And a growing coalition of digital rights and blockchain advocacy groups says the DOJ is dangerously wrong.

The dispute revolves around Michael Lewellen, a software developer who authored a non-custodial decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol. His goal was to release it publicly as open-source software.

The DOJ, however, believes Lewellen’s project violates a 1992 statute designed to combat unlicensed money-transmitting businesses.

Red shield logo with three stylized black and white arrows curving outward, next to the text 'RECLAIM THE NET' with 'RECLAIM' in grey and 'THE NET' in red

Become a Member and Keep Reading…

Reclaim your digital freedom. Get the latest on censorship, cancel culture, and surveillance, and learn how to fight back.

Already a supporter? Sign In.

Read more

SUPPORTERS:

Share this post