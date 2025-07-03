A new player in the privacy-focused browser space, Psylo, has launched on Apple’s App Store, offering iOS and iPadOS users a fresh tool designed to combat pervasive tracking techniques like browser fingerprinting.

Psylo is the work of Mysk, a Canada-based company led by security researchers Talal Haj Bakry and Tommy Mysk.

Unlike conventional browsers, Psylo introduces a model where each tab functions as an isolated environment, or “silo,” with its own storage, cookies, and unique IP address.

According to Mysk, this architecture applies distinct anti-fingerprinting defenses per silo, including techniques like canvas randomization, making it harder for websites to link activity across tabs. “Psylo stands out as it is the only WebKit-based iOS browser that truly isolates tabs,” Mysk explained.

…