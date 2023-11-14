A Newcastle United Fan Has Membership Suspended After Tweets on Transgenderism

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

A Newcastle United enthusiast who is critical of gender issues alleges her club membership is on hold since the police launched a probe into her tweets stating: “trans women are men.”

The woman, who prefers to remain anonymous, is a 34-year-old lifelong supporter of the English football club. The Telegraph reported that she had been called in for a police interview following a complaint regarding her tweets, wherein she voiced her criticism against gender-confirming surgeries, terming them as “body-harming children.”

Currently, law enforcement has ceased their investigation.

Northumbria Police were looking into her social media activity, and during this time the club informed her of their decision to what the Telegraph describes as “temporarily freeze” her account.

“It’s been surreal; it’s taken me completely by surprise,” the anonymous woman shared with the Telegraph. “I’ve had to miss out on a few key matches as well. This has been a rough ride.”

When asked to comment, Newcastle United chose not to respond. The club notified the woman that suspending any member undergoing police investigation is “par for the course,” and that her purported violation was in conflict with “our ground norms.”