One year after launching AltStore PAL, one of the pioneering third-party app stores for iPhones in the European Union, where alternative Apple’s grip on iPhone apps are loosened, its developers have rolled out a major expansion: AltStore Classic. This addition enables users to install a vast range of non-notarized apps, including those requiring just-in-time (JIT) compilation, with minimal friction.

AltStore Classic, now available through the PAL store, represents a significant throwback for longtime users. It mirrors the original AltStore experience, first introduced in 2019, but comes with a host of upgrades tailored to meet new regulations and user convenience in the EU. Remarkably, users can now install this legacy-style platform within the newer AltStore PAL framework, effectively sideloading an app store inside an app store.

What sets this version apart for EU-based iPhone users is the elimination of several long-standing barriers. There’s no need for a developer account, no requirement to renew the app every few days, and no dependency on a Mac or PC running AltServer for initial setup. While AltServer remains necessary to manage non-notarized applications post-installation, the overall process is now considerably more streamlined.

The launch also introduces a new tool named StikDebug. Designed to enable on-device JIT compilation, StikDebug unlocks powerful capabilities for advanced apps and emulators installed through AltStore Classic.

With these advancements, EU users can now run performance-intensive emulators like Dolphin, which supports Wii and GameCube titles, as well as meloNX for Nintendo Switch games. This represents a major leap for mobile emulation enthusiasts across the region.

For European gamers with a fondness for Nintendo’s library, especially those keen on legal emulation, this milestone opens the door to an unprecedented level of accessibility and convenience on iOS devices.