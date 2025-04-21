Clicky

AltStore Classic Brings Retro Rebellion to iOS

Apple’s walled garden now has an officially sanctioned gate for apps it doesn't have complete control over.

One year after launching AltStore PAL, one of the pioneering third-party app stores for iPhones in the European Union, where alternative Apple’s grip on iPhone apps are loosened, its developers have rolled out a major expansion: AltStore Classic. This addition enables users to install a vast range of non-notarized apps, including those requiring just-in-time (JIT) compilation, with minimal friction.

AltStore Classic, now available through the PAL store, represents a significant throwback for longtime users. It mirrors the original AltStore experience, first introduced in 2019, but comes with a host of upgrades tailored to meet new regulations and user convenience in the EU. Remarkably, users can now install this legacy-style platform within the newer AltStore PAL framework, effectively sideloading an app store inside an app store.

What sets this version apart for EU-based iPhone users is the elimination of several long-standing barriers. There’s no need for a developer account, no requirement to renew the app every few days, and no dependency on a Mac or PC running AltServer for initial setup. While AltServer remains necessary to manage non-notarized applications post-installation, the overall process is now considerably more streamlined.

The launch also introduces a new tool named StikDebug. Designed to enable on-device JIT compilation, StikDebug unlocks powerful capabilities for advanced apps and emulators installed through AltStore Classic.

With these advancements, EU users can now run performance-intensive emulators like Dolphin, which supports Wii and GameCube titles, as well as meloNX for Nintendo Switch games. This represents a major leap for mobile emulation enthusiasts across the region.

For European gamers with a fondness for Nintendo’s library, especially those keen on legal emulation, this milestone opens the door to an unprecedented level of accessibility and convenience on iOS devices.

