Apple Removes Glenn Beck From Its Podcast Directory, Offers No Explanation

Glenn Beck, founder of The Blaze, has announced the abrupt removal of his podcasts from Apple’s platform. The revelation, which occurred on Wednesday, has raised eyebrows and potential concern for free-speech adherents.

Beck, who helms The Glenn Beck Program, released a statement from Apple which read, “We found an issue with your show, The Glenn Beck Program, which must be resolved before it’s available on Apple Podcast. Your show has been removed from Apple Podcasts.”

Acknowledging receipt of the message, a perplexed Beck expressed uncertainty on what grounds Apple based its decision to remove his show, stating, “Well, we got that one, dummy. I mean, I cannot imagine what they are basing this one on.”

Supplied a link for further clarification on the matter, Beck disclosed it only provided notification of his show’s removal, offering no substantial detail on the supposed issue that compelled Apple to take such action. There remains considerable ambiguity as to what exactly transpired.

Beck’s encounter with Apple offers an illuminating case about the scope of media ownership, ideological representativeness, and the autonomous discretion that Big-Tech corporations wield in determining the discourse that circulates on their platforms.