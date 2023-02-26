BBC radio show The Archers turns off comments after storyline criticism

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

The UK’s publicly funded BBC has disabled comments on the Facebook page of popular Radio 4 show The Archers. The move comes as fans criticize the show’s recent “woke” storylines.

Fans of the show, which has been running since 1951, have been accusing it of focusing on politically correct issues like climate change. Before the ban, several fans had posted on the page their frustrations about the shows becoming increasingly “woke,” and described attempting to force current affairs into storylines as boring and clumsy.

“I have to say The Archers is just becoming a cliché. It’s script writing by numbers,” one fan wrote, as reported by the Daily Mail.

“It used to have big storylines, everyday storylines, and a sense of humor. Now it just seems a box-ticking exercise of all the trendy issues of the day. Sad.”

A spokesperson for the BBC said the banning of comments is not in response to criticism.

“We have limited resources… Pausing the Facebook group is in no way a response to any criticism,” they said.

