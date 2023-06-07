Biden Campaign Says YouTube Easing Up On Censorship Policy Is “Reckless”

President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign said that YouTube’s decision to drop its election “misinformation” censorship policy is “reckless” and could result in violence. The policy banned claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election and YouTube reversed course this month.

“YouTube’s reckless and irresponsible decision will invite further democratic decay and potential violence, and we urge them to reconsider this policy,” said Kevin Munoz, the spokesperson for Biden’s campaign to Reuters.

Last Friday, YouTube announced that it would stop removing videos with claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The video-sharing platform said that while the policy did stop “some misinformation, it could also have the unintended effect of curtailing political speech.”

Munoz said that by dropping the policy, YouTube did “not erase” the fact that Biden won the 2020 presidential election fairly. He also alleged that social media companies allowed the spread of election fraud claims.