Bipartisan Bill Could Force China’s ByteDance To Sell TikTok

To address potential national security risks, a diverse coalition of US lawmakers, led by Representative Mike Gallagher (Republican) and Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi (Democrat), have put forward a new legislative proposal targeting ByteDance’s TikTok.

This bipartisan initiative, introduced today, aims to compel ByteDance to sell the widely-used short video platform within six months or confront a possible ban in the United States.

The bill, co-sponsored by over a dozen legislators and set for discussion at Thursday’s Energy and Commerce Committee hearing, arises amidst escalating concerns over Chinese technology firms and their influence over online speech, politics, and culture.

We obtained a copy of the bill for you here.

It asserts that apps like TikTok, under foreign control, represent a substantial threat to US security, a point emphasized in a fact sheet by the lawmakers.

The proposed legislation grants the US President the authority to identify and take action against apps deemed security threats, specifically those with over one million annual users and under the control of a “foreign adversary entity.”

This move follows earlier Congressional efforts, including a stalled Senate bill and a White House-supported initiative by Senator Mark Warner and colleagues, aimed at tackling the security implications of foreign-owned apps like TikTok.

The current bill, needing corresponding Senate legislation, stipulates a 165-day deadline for ByteDance to divest TikTok, widely popular with over 170 million American users. Should ByteDance fail to comply, it would be illegal for platforms such as Apple and Google’s app stores to offer TikTok or provide web hosting services for any ByteDance-controlled applications.