Bluey censored: Outrage culture strikes again, complaints of “fat-shaming”

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and BBC Studios have decided to re-edit an episode of the Emmy-winning cartoon Bluey after being attacked with accusations of “toxic” messaging about weight.

In the Season 3 episode “Exercise,” Bluey’s father Bandit embarks on a fitness regime after standing on bathroom scales and grabbing his gut.

Some viewers complained that the episode promoted “fat shaming.”

“Watching Bandit and Chilli weigh themselves and openly hate on their bodies in front of the kids was really uncomfortable,” complained dietitian Dr. Kyla Ringrose.

Aussie Girl Margie, who analyzes Bluey episodes on TikTok, said: “Apparently Bluey is totally okay with fat shaming now.”

“The fact they added in the scales and showed both parents being sad and disappointed after seeing the number on the scales, is pretty problematic,” she complained.

The episode aired in Australia on April 16, but hadn’t aired on Disney+, which partners with the BBC to distribute the series in the US and UK.

The broadcasters caved. The episode that will air globally will be a censored version.

“The recent episode of Bluey, Exercise, has been republished by the ABC following a decision by the makers of the program. The new version provides families with the opportunity to manage important conversations in their own way,” ABC said.

“As the home of Bluey, the ABC supports the decision to re-edit the program and we have updated the episode on our platforms. BBC Studios will use this revised version for global distribution and also support this decision.”