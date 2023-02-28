Commentator Dan Bongino launches live premiere show on Rumble video platform

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Conservative commentator Dan Bongino will relaunch “The Dan Bongino Show” on Rumble as a live premiere. The show will be broadcast every weekday at 11 a.m. ET.

Bongino joined Rumble in 2020 following censorship on YouTube. Unlike YouTube, Rumble does not moderate content based on political viewpoints, and, for that reason, has attracted conservatives who have been censored on other platforms.

Since joining, Bongino has amassed 2.5 million followers, more than his YouTube channel.

“Dan Bongino is a powerful voice in the movement to challenge corporate media and protect free speech,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO, Chris Pavlovski. “His massive following is evidence of how his common sense approach resonates with so many people.

“Without a doubt, his presence on Rumble has brought us to where we are today and continues to fuel our growth into one of the world’s premier video platforms.”

Viewers will be able to interact with his content in real-time and access the broadcast after it ends.

