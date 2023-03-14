Brave’s VPN and firewall arrive on desktop

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Privacy-focused browser Brave announced that its VPN and Firewall service is now available on desktops, meaning it is now available on PCs and Macs. Initially, the service was only available on iOS and Android devices.

By default, the Brave browser blocks trackers and ads, providing a private browsing experience free from cross-website tracking. The Brave Firewall and VPN service adds to that privacy by blocking trackers outside of the browser. The VPN blocks apps and websites from accessing location and IP address information while the firewall blocks trackers and “other online nuisances.”

The Brave VPN subscription, which cost $9.99 monthly or $99.99 annually, is now cross-platform and can be used on five devices simultaneously.

The desktop version will roll out to users globally over the next few days, according to the company. If it is not yet available, the company suggests checking back soon.

