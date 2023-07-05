New Desktop Version of Briar Adds Support For Private Groups, MacOS, and Briar Mailbox

In a new release, the team behind Briar have published their latest version, 0.5.0-beta, suffused with features that are bound to delight users who cherish privacy and seamless communication.

The significant updates include the introduction of private groups to the desktop client, integration with the recently unveiled Briar Mailbox, and compatibility with macOS.

Briar, well-renowned for its commitment to secure communication, previously supported private messaging and forums. However, version 0.5.0-beta has expanded the horizon, and private groups have now forayed into the desktop realm.

This development signifies an affirmative nod to the desire for a more exclusive and intimate digital socialization, adding an extra layer to the privacy cake.

Briar Mailbox, an Android app that walks hand-in-hand with Briar, focuses on ensuring that your messages reach their destinations without a hitch. Traditionally, messages would only be exchanged when both sender and receiver were online simultaneously. However, Briar Mailbox takes the baton when you’re offline. It receives messages on your behalf, keeping them safe until you’re back online.

In reverse, if you send a message to an offline contact, the Mailbox holds onto it, allowing the recipient to collect it whenever they come online.

This feature bridges gaps and ensures your words always find their way home.

The team eagerly awaits feedback, as they spread their wings across different operating systems. It’s an unambiguous statement that Briar is not only growing but also deeply committed to connecting users securely across diverse platforms.

Briar is an open-source, decentralized messaging app that is designed for secure communication.

Key features of the Briar app include:

End-to-End Encryption: Messages exchanged via the Briar app are encrypted end-to-end. This means that only the sender and recipient of a message can read its contents, and not even the Briar Project can access these communications.

Peer-to-Peer Architecture: Unlike traditional messaging apps that rely on centralized servers, Briar establishes a direct connection between the devices of the users. This peer-to-peer architecture minimizes the risk of third-party intervention or data breaches on central servers.

Offline Synchronization: Briar can synchronize messages between devices even when they do not have access to the internet. It does this using local networks and Bluetooth, making it an excellent choice in scenarios where internet access is either unreliable or compromised.

Tor Integration: Briar routes its traffic through the Tor network. This makes it difficult for anyone to determine the location or identity of the users, enhancing the anonymity of communications.

Independent of Google’s Services: Many Android apps rely on Google services. However, Briar is designed to work independently of these, which is another step towards greater privacy.

Groups and Forums: Besides one-on-one messaging, Briar also allows users to create private groups and forums. This is helpful for collaboration and communication among teams or communities.

Resistance to Censorship: Due to its decentralized nature and use of the Tor network, Briar is more resistant to censorship compared to traditional messaging platforms. This makes it a useful tool in regions where communication channels are often suppressed or monitored.

Open Source: Being open source means that the codebase of the Briar app is available for anyone to review. This ensures transparency and allows the community to audit the app for security vulnerabilities.