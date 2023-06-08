Canada: Companies Band Together To Advance Digital ID Agenda

In Canada, a number of huge corporations have banded together to back up the efforts to introduce Digital ID.

Throwing their considerable weight behind the idea are Desjardins, Beneva, KPMG, TELUS and Videotron, who have come up with a white paper on digital identity, describing the move toward the scheme as a necessary evolution.

Evolution of what, you may wonder.

The paper, as introduced by those behind it, is presented as a collaborative effort that, in addition to the said corporations, received the support from a non-profit called the Digital Identity Laboratory (IDLab)

The latter is supposed to help with not only better security, but also “user friendliness.” This is one of the many initiatives appearing around the globe, to equally enthusiastic welcome by governments, and mistrust and criticism from security and privacy communities.

The white paper now presented in Canada says that the five companies share “a vision” of digital ID as it pertains to everyday life, and would like to – for starters – provide answers to what digital ID is, clearly, the way they see it, as well as be the ones to answer “basic questions” both from citizens and industries.

And then, ideally, this activity would bring about “collaboration among the stakeholders involved in implementing digital ID, and help create an environment conducive to adopting digital ID in Canada.”

Another thing that the paper notes is that “most countries” are headed in the same direction, and that to reach the goal governments, businesses, and citizens must be brought together.

Preparatory work, as always when it comes to controversial ideas being imposed on unwilling participants, starts with “raising awareness and education.” Why exactly these corporations see themselves fit to do that job is unclear, but they do; and the emphasis is clearly on presumed equality and lack of discrimination that Digital ID is supposed to usher in.

There’s also examples of everyday activities: renting a car, applying for a job, opening a bank account, etc. All this is supposed to go not only smoother, but also be safer – and “promote equality and inclusion.”

But critics say this tech, based on biometric data, is a serious threat to human rights, and information security.