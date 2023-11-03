China Fines Alibaba For Allowing “Vulgar” Keywords

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

China’s internet is facing a sharp bout of censorship imposed by the nation’s internet regulatory body, as it clamps down heavily on content regarded as “vulgar.” Alibaba’s search engine, Quark, and the livestreaming platform, NetEase, are the latest victims of this restrictive campaign, being penalized and reprimanded for content deemed inappropriate by the Chinese authorities.

This tightening grip on free speech and individual expression by the Cyberspace Administration of China could be seen as an encroachment on the fundamental liberties enshrined in free, democratic societies. Fined the equivalent of $68,000 for “vulgar” search results, Quark and NetEase, forced to halt updates on a dance-content channel for a week, signify the establishment’s low tolerance for what it deems to be explicit content.

The Register is reporting that the CAC, while censuring Quark for this alleged obscene content, further criticized the platform for allegedly recommending vulgar keywords to its users.

NetEase, on the other hand, was accused of airing accounts linked to explicit content and vulgar language. This kind of crackdown is the latest in the government’s intent to control digital narratives and stifle online freedom.

In addition to content censorship, the CAC is seemingly reinforcing its preference for all online influencers to be identifiable by their real names, adding another layer of state control over digital content.

This has led major social media platforms such as WeChat, Doyin, Baidu, and Sina Weibo to mandate real names for influencers with more than 500,000 followers. This move marks another step towards complete regulation and control of digital spaces.

Although the measure is touted as a means to enhance influencer accountability, it has been met with criticism over privacy rights infringement concerns. These steps taken by the Chinese authorities clearly illustrate the growing chasm between authoritarian control and digital freedom.