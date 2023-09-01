Former CIA Agent Failed To Disclose Her Role at Twitter After Hunter Biden Laptop Story Was Censored

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

In a revelation through The Twitter Files, surprising new evidence has emerged – indicating Nada Bakos, former CIA counter-terrorism agent and one of many who engaged in a smear campaign against the New York Post’s exposé on Hunter Biden’s controversial laptop, concealed her critical position at Twitter.

Congressman Jim Jordan has sent Bakos letters requesting answers regarding any involvement with signing the laptop letter.

Substack journalist Texas Lindsay dug up the information, pointing to an email Bakos sent, expressing a scramble to secure her social media profiles when she appeared on the cover of the New York Post along with other ex-spooks who had discredited the laptop story.

This chain of events is an exposure of a threat to transparency and free speech in the social media world, particularly fueling the simmering unease about the influence of former intelligence professionals employed on major platforms.

It not only raises questions about conspiratorial alliances hidden beneath layers of bureaucracy but also opens up ethical concerns about the impunity and extent of such influence.

According to the unmasked details, as recently as March 2022, Bakos played a strategic role in Twitter’s policy enforcement framework, enabling her to directly influence the implementation of their content moderation procedures. She is recognized for her counter-terrorism efforts post 9/11, and notably worked under former CIA Deputy Director, Mike Morrell, appointed under the Obama administration.

Notably, Morrell drafted the deceptive letter, signed by various ex-intelligence officials, which misdirected the public into suspecting the Hunter Biden laptop as a product of Russian misinformation.

If it is true that Bakos was an essential player at Twitter during 2020, a fact yet to be confirmed by Twitter (now X), it would imply a case of colossal irony: a former intelligence agent discrediting a story and possibly manipulating its social media trajectory simultaneously. This stunning possibility casts a new perspective on the American election landscape, raising questions about the manipulation of both information and public opinion.

Her influence at Twitter and her hand in discrediting the laptop story significantly shake the faith of the public in the fairness of social media moderation policies.

As shown by Texas Lindsay, archives on the internet reveal that Bakos seemed to use her personal accounts to amplify negative views of former President Trump, further intensifying the skepticism around her neutrality while holding such power over media narratives.

The events surrounding Bakos cast a deep and stern shadow on the landscape of free speech and anti-censorship. It sets a dangerous precedent that indicates the immersion of agents associated with covert operations in the world of media, potentially steering narratives to suit their personal or political preferences.

While tech giants scramble to maintain autonomy and credibility, these revelations pose a substantial challenge to the ideals of a democratic space for discourse.