Clearview AI: Ohio’s Ongoing Use of a Controversial Photo-Collection Firm for Facial Recognition Searches

Despite facing substantial civil-liberties concerns, Ohio has chosen to forge ahead with its utilization of facial-recognition software in state crime investigations. This decision could see the technology in use until at least 2025, courting help from a company with a contentious track record.

Clearview AI, the facial-recognition software company, has come under fire numerous times due to its alleged unauthorized accumulation of vast quantities of photos.

A fresh two-year agreement between Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office and Clearview AI was inked last September and has now been made public, marking a significant shift in the state’s stance on facial-recognition tech. The newly established $38,780 deal facilitates access for up to 25 members of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to utilize Clearview’s considerable database for their facial-recognition probes.

Boasting billions of photos relinked from publicly accessible resources such as news media, mugshots, not to mention, social media platforms, the company’s database is an extensive one.

