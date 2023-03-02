Decentralized Twitter alternative Bluesky arrives in beta

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Bluesky, a Twitter alternative backed by former Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey, is now available on the App Store, although as an invite-only beta.

The app runs on the AT protocol to create a decentralized and federated social media platform, similar to Mastodon, which runs on the ActivityPub protocol.

Bluesky was originally started at Twitter in 2019, when Dorsey was still the CEO. However, now it is a public benefit company. After quitting Twitter as CEO, Dorsey tweeted about the Bluesky project, calling it “an open decentralized standard for social media.” According to him, decentralized platforms would reduce tech companies’ ability to censor content.

The Bluesky app is available to iOS users only and is invite-only. The app was listed in the App Store on February 17.

Users are also allowed to create posts with a maximum of 256 characters and the posts can include media content. Additionally, posts can be liked and reposted, and users can follow other users and be followed.

