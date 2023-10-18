Deliberate “Misgendering” Could Be a Crime Under UK Labour Party Plans

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

In a chilling potential restriction of freedom of speech that brings Orwellian thought-crimes to mind, it has been revealed that the UK’s Labour party, if they were to secure power, could treat the use of “inappropriate” gender pronouns as a hate crime—the punishment for which could be as severe as incarceration for two years.

This bold step, unveiled by The Mail on Sunday, is an integral part of Labour’s strategy to intensify penalties for misconduct against transgender people. Should these changes come to pass, crimes driven by animosity toward a victim’s gender identity would gain the status of “aggravated offenses.”

This ordinance would level “transphobic” speech with attacks incentivized by racial or religious prejudice, punishable presently with up to a two-year prison term.

Detractors contend this prospective ruling can result in individuals being imprisoned merely for using a transgender person’s former name or identifying them by their birth gender as opposed to their preferred one.

This sobering prospect of penal sentences for misgendering raises several red flags regarding censorship and free speech. Critics argue that the notion of gender identity, and especially valuing it above biological sex, remains contested ground. The implications of these amendments may lead to a situation where not adhering to strict gender pronouns could invite accusations of harassment, or potentially being charged with an aggravated offense.