Democrats Target Twitter Over Data Privacy

Another letter to Twitter.
Four Democrat senators are further targeting Twitter and say they’re investigating whether Twitter has “put consumer privacy and data security at risk” since Elon Musk took over the company last October.

The letter, signed by Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Mazie Hirono, Ed Markey (D-MA), and Ron Wyden (D-OR) was addressed to Musk and new CEO Linda Yaccarino who started on Monday.

We obtained a copy of the letter for you here.

The senators said the platform had a “poor track record” in protecting consumer privacy since 2011, long before Musk took over.

“Mr. Musk’s behavior reveals an apparent indifference towards Twitter’s long standing legal obligations, which did not disappear when Mr. Musk took over the company,” the Senators wrote.

“Twitter must meet the requirements it agreed to under the 2011 and 2022 FTC agreements,” they added.

