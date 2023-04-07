US government-partnered digital ID provider says 100 million have signed up for a digital wallet

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Identification provider ID.me announced that one hundred million people in the US have signed up to use its digital wallet. The company called it a major milestone.

The company also announced that 14 federal agencies and 35 state agencies in 30 states are using its services.

It added that 500 nonprofits and private entities have signed up to have documents stored in the ID.me Digital Wallet.

The company added that 40% of those using its service are verified against the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) IAL2 standard. ID.me is the only ID verification system that meets federal digital ID guidelines recommended by NIST, according to the company.

ID.me has previously hit headlines for all the wrong reasons. Last year, before reversing course, it and the IRS were accused of requiring people to submit facial biometrics to file taxes.

