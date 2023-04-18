Documents show Secret Service surveilled OnlyFans, Pinterest

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Government watchdog organization the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) recently obtained documents that revealed that the Secret Service monitors websites that are not usually associated with political content like OnlyFans, Twitch, and Pinterest.

CREW obtained the documents while looking for communications before the January 6 2021 riots at the US Capitol.

The documents revealed that the Secret Service regularly monitored OnlyFans, Pinterest, and other platforms, in addition to the usuals such as, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Most of the accounts were either inactive or private.

It is not clear why the Secret Service was monitoring accounts on Pinterest and OnlyFans. The latter is a subscription-based platform known for adult content and the former is an image search engine where users find things like like recipes and decor.

The briefings acquired by CREW requested “additional checks be made during all shifts” and posts making direct threats or those that mention traveling to be reported.

It is unclear if the Secret Service is still monitoring these websites under the Biden administration.

Asked for comment, the Secret Service refused to directly comment about the practice to maintain the “highest levels of integrity.”

“The Secret Service is responsible for ensuring the protection and continuity of the American government,” an agency spokesperson said. “We take that mission very seriously and will be vigilant in monitoring all types of open source communications in strict accordance with all federal laws and the Constitution.”

