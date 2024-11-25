Dr Disrespect Joins Rumble in New Milestone For Rumble Gaming

Rumble has officially announced today that popular streamer Dr Disrespect, also known as Guy Beahm, will be joining their platform. This significant acquisition was preceded by a flurry of speculation after a channel under his name appeared on Rumble on November 18.

Under a new agreement that rewards him with equity based on achieved milestones, Dr Disrespect will produce content solely for Rumble Premium’s “Champions Club” members. Additionally, he will play a pivotal role in shaping Rumble Gaming by advising and contributing to the community’s growth.

While he will maintain a free version of his show on Rumble, additional premium content will be available exclusively to his “Champions Club” subscribers via Rumble Premium.

The speculation gained traction following a tweet by Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski on November 19, hinting at this new addition with the phrase, “Make Gaming Great Again,” mirroring Dr Disrespect’s recently launched merchandise slogan and a well-known political slogan.

Adding to the anticipation, on November 21, Pavlovski tweeted about the imminent joining of a “big creator” to the platform, setting the stage for today’s reveal. This announcement has excited Dr Disrespect’s large fanbase, the Champions Club, who are enthusiastic about the streamer’s fresh start on a new platform that promises less censorship and greater freedom of expression.

The intrigue surrounding Dr Disrespect’s move increased during a recent YouTube stream on November 22, where he started with his microphone off as a prank. Fans quickly noted that the lighting used during this stream resembled the Rumble logo, fueling further discussions about his impending move.

“Rumble is in a new era, and I’m laser-focused on expanding into two categories: gaming and crypto,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “Dr Disrespect will give a much-needed injection into our gaming category.”