Author Elizabeth Gilbert Cancels Herself

Elizabeth Gilbert, the literary sensation behind “Eat, Pray, Love,” has pulled her latest novel “The Snow Forest” from publication. The book was set in 1930s Siberia and centered on life under Stalin’s regime. It was the author’s response to online feedback from her Ukrainian readers, worried about the book’s setting in Russia amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, that led to the decision.

A touch of irony: Gilbert’s self-censorship is eerily reminiscent of the very themes of suppression and conformity her novel aimed to depict, mirroring the atmosphere of Stalinist Russia. Soviet writers like Boris Pasternak faced the dilemma of toeing the line with state norms or risking dissent.

Popular in Russia: This move is particularly notable as Gilbert has a huge following in Russia. Her memoir “Eat, Pray, Love” was highly popular and remained on The New York Times Best Seller list for 187 weeks.

What could have been: Gilbert’s novel might have faced challenges from Russian censors but it had potential to resonate with readers struggling against societal pressures, much like the characters Yuri Zhivago.

Behind the scenes: In a video statement, Gilbert’s amalgamation of intimate whispers, stark lighting, and awkward camera angles conveyed her decision to withhold the book. She cited unsuitable timing and acknowledged messages from her Ukrainian readers.

Literary ripple effect: The move sparks fervent discussions in literary circles. Setting the novel in 1930s Siberia seems distant from modern politics, leading some to question the immediate association between Gilbert’s historical novel and present-day Russian actions.

A pattern emerges: The withdrawal is part of a growing trend where online outcry leads to literary works being pulled before publication. The literary world is increasingly susceptible to waves of conformity, often praising authors who withdraw their works under pressure.

Lots of criticism: Unlike other cases, Gilbert’s decision receives a critical response. PEN America’s CEO, Suzanne Nossel, describes the decision as “regrettable,” emphasizing the role of literature in difficult times. Other authors and critics raise concerns about the precedent it sets.