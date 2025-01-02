Elon Musk Faces Criticism Over Policies on X Amid Demonetization and Deverification Controversy

Elon Musk is facing criticism for actions that some see as a contradiction of his earlier promises to champion free speech on X. Musk’s recent decision to demonetize and limit some critics of his immigration stance has ignited more debate about the boundaries of free expression on the platform.

Defending his move, Musk argued that the First Amendment protects “free speech” but does not extend to “paid speech.”

In response to a post by social media strategist Nicole Behnam, who stated, “You can say whatever you want. You just can’t get paid for it. Hope this helps,” Musk replied, “Exactly. The first amendment is protection for ‘free speech,’ not ‘paid speech’ ffs.”

This stance has sparked some accusations of hypocrisy, as Musk had previously marketed X as a platform where users could pay for expanded reach and freedom of expression. Critics argue that his recent actions — which include demonetizing certain accounts and removing the coveted blue checkmarks from vocal detractors — betray his earlier commitments.

Notably, Musk removed verification from figures such as Stew Peters, Myron Gaines, Jake Shields, and Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis, all of whom have been outspoken critics of Musk’s policies and heavy critics of Israel.

The timing of these measures also coincided with a heated debate over immigration policies, sparked by President-elect Donald Trump’s plans. Anti-immigration voices within the MAGA movement criticized the influence of pro-immigration tech figures, including Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Many of the affected accounts are tied to the conservative media outlet ConservativeOG.

Independent journalist Laura Loomer found herself at odds with Musk, resulting in her temporary suspension from X. Loomer’s suspension came in December, following a contentious exchange with Musk about H-1B visas, during which her X subscription was also deactivated.

ConservativeOG is a PAC aligned with Loomer’s America First agenda, was stripped of its verified status, along with approximately 40 affiliated influencers. Among those impacted were high-profile users who lost their verification badges, effectively reducing the speech of a network of voices.