UK: Man Arrested for Calling Rabbi a “Kapo” on Facebook Sparks Free Speech Outcry

When Rupert Nathan, a 63-year-old father in England, used the term “kapo” to describe another Jewish man in a private Facebook comment, it ignited a controversy that resulted in his arrest and 12-hour detention, all witnessed by his distraught 12-year-old daughter. This term, originating from a chapter in Nazi Germany, refers to Jewish individuals who oversaw fellow prisoners in concentration and extermination camps. Today, it is sometimes used among Jewish people to accuse someone of betrayal.

According to the Daily Mail, Nathan, who also labeled Rabbi Gabriel Kanter-Webber a “creep” and a “fake Rabbi” in the comments, has expressed fear for his career. His case has been forwarded to the Crown Prosecution Service by the police to determine if he should be charged under the “malicious communications” law. This is yet another incident that raises significant concerns about the extent of British policing in matters that involve potentially offensive language rather than clear legal violations.

The Chartered Institute of Securities & Investment, where Nathan is a member, chose not to pursue any action against him. Despite this, the police proceeded to arrest him a month later, an act that his daughter found deeply traumatic. Nathan recounted the emotional toll it took on her, fearing he might share a fate similar to others who suffered severe consequences for their actions.

“I admit that calling someone a ‘kapo’ is not a nice thing to do but it is not a crime,” Nathan told Daily Mail.

“I am astounded that police waste their time on cases like mine and Allison Pearson’s when they could spend their time tackling real hate-crimes instead.”