Store face scanner age estimator wants to get into collecting data for advertising

MyCheckr, a biometric age estimation device that wants to work its way into stores, has added an upgrade that can collect “anonymized” demographic information for targeted advertising.

The upgraded device will be showcased at EuroShop 2023, in Dusseldorf, Germany, which begins next week.

MyCheckr is a device that performs age estimation and alerts staff to perform age verification for customers purchasing age-restricted goods like alcohol and tobacco. It can operate as a standalone device or be integrated with self-checkout kiosks.

The upgraded version can perform age and gender estimation automatically to provide retailers with the option of targeted ads depending on a customer’s demographic.

“Not only can it perform anonymous age estimation to aid the till operator, but we can now integrate that functionality into self-service checkouts for an autonomous transaction,” said ITL’s product manager Dr. Andrew O’Brien. “Plus, our new spoof detection will be included as standard on all devices to combat any fraud attempts — come and try it out yourself at the show.”

