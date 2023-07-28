REVEALED: Facebook Felt “Pressure” From “Outraged” Biden White House To Remove Posts

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Calling somebody a member of the “Disinformation Dozen” – there’s a nasty piece of propaganda work, trying to discredit political opponents in a time of crisis.

Worse still, it wasn’t happening out in the open, on actual social networks, but behind the curtains of government/Big Tech collusion.

And now – with the new US election looming large already – it’s probably prudent, if your party/political affiliation was on “the wrong” end of the stick the last time, to try to fight against this repeating “early, and often.”

The term “Disinformation Dozen” refers to a (conspiracy, to all effects) theory that there were only 12 people in the world (… right?) who were behind Covid vaccine criticism back in 2021.

And what a difference, strictly scientifically speaking, two years make…

But now, it’s time to face the “political piper,” as it were. Documents have emerged to show that Facebook at the time played along with the “Disinformation Dozen” game related not only to original posts – but also memes – and went to the significant no doubt trouble of changing its entire policy to suit the narrative rendered under pressure from Biden’s Surgeon General.

But as always, eventually, what does a Big Tech giant do? Appease the “permanent power center” supported or not by some current White House.

And so, we are now learning that Meta wasn’t thrilled about it – but “felt” it had to play along and acquiesce to government pressure.

Forget about the Twitter Files (actually, don’t, ever) – but how about the emerging “Facebook Files”?

Documents were released for the first time as a result of the House Republican efforts to get the proof of their long-suspected fears of collusion claims of direct collaboration between the White House and a seemingly reluctant Facebook (both Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg were told that, “We are facing continued pressure from external stakeholders, including the (Biden) White House to remove posts.”

Yikes.

Then, there’s Nick Clegg. His contribution to the open internet and true democracy was apparently to say in one of the 2021 documents now released, that the White House was “outraged” that (Facebook) did not remove’ a particular post.

In another email, Brian Rice, Meta’s VP of public policy, was concerned that Slavitt’s challenge felt “very much like a crossroads for us with the [Biden] White House in these early days.”

But Meta decided that it wanted to salvage its relationship with the White House. “Given what is at stake here, it would also be a good idea if we could regroup and take stock of where we are in our relations with the [White House], and our internal methods too.”

Doesn’t matter at all what post that may have been. But nobody can play smart and stupid at the same time.

Does the current administration stay within its First Amendment powers – or does it not?

That’s the only “big picture” question to be asked and hopefully answered soon.

The rest is fluff.