Fauci Is Still Complaining About Online “Misinformation”

Dr. Anthony Fauci is once again complaining about online misinformation.

The former White House chief medical adviser, voiced his concern regarding the “normalization of untruths” in the US, stating that the pervasiveness of misinformation, particularly online, could have detrimental effects on the country’s future.

Speaking at The Hill’s Future of Health Care Summit on Thursday, Fauci made several accusations, saying that the current climate where misrepresentations, distortions of reality, and conspiracy theories have become alarmingly normalized.

He stressed the importance of facts in maintaining the social order and safeguarding democracy. “We should not accept that as the new normal because when facts are no longer accepted as facts, when distortions occur and when reality is distorted, that will undermine the foundations of the social order and of our democracy. And history has shown us that,” Fauci said, as reported by The Hill.

Dr. Fauci, who was last year deposed during a lawsuit against the Biden Administration for its censorship demands of social media platforms, said that he wants to be an inspiration for the younger generation looking to pursue a career in science and public service. Fauci mentioned the possibility of engaging in writing, lecturing, consulting, or academic work.