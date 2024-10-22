FCC Commissioner Slams Biden-Harris Internet Plan Facebook Censorship

US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) member Brendan Carr has publicly singled out yet another case of Facebook (Meta) censorship of a post that is factually correct, but critical of the Biden-Harris regime.

In his post on X, the commissioner also revealed that the censored content was flagged by one of Facebook’s “fact-checkers.”

The Facebook post quoted by Carr states that Harris and Biden had promised to spend $42 billion dollars to expand internet coverage in the US, but that not even one household or business actually got service thanks to that infrastructure plan.

This statement is accurate, states the FCC commissioner, who by virtue of his job, should know. And yet, it got flagged as “false information” – as determined by a third party fact-checker.

This doesn’t outright remove posts, but according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, makes them all but invisible on Facebook, with 95 percent fewer clicks and between 38 and 47 percent fewer shares.

Carr said that the label was slapped on the post “not because anyone has been connected (to the internet via the plan) – no one has – but because the government has been spending money while not connecting anyone.”

To make matters worse, the fact-checkers “facts” based on which a true statement was declared “false” came from those criticized – Biden-Harris officials.

And, the FCC commissioner recalled that Zuckerberg recently promised Congress that there would be no more censorship on his platform (and expressed regret this happened in the past) – not “at the behest of the Biden-Harris Administration,” as Carr put it.

Carr, a Republican, was in the past critical of censorship happening on Meta, but also other major Big Tech social platforms, accusing them of being politically and ideologically biased, and of “building in” that stance into their algorithms, which control anything from search to AI-generated tools.

Some of his comments had to do with Meta AI and Google’s Gemini showing they are programmed and further “learning” to promote historical and racial bias, as users interact with them.

Several months ago, Carr was interviewed on the Joe Pags Show when he discussed Zuckerberg’s admission of what the US House Judiciary Committee considers collusion between Big Tech and the Democrat-led White House, to say the practice was a significant threat to freedom of expression but also, “an existential crisis for democracy.”